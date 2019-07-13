New events at Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza in Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Four state residents head to Webb City for games, food, and entertainment.

Webb City is holding the 11th Annual Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza this weekend at King Jack Park. Families have a wide variety of activities to choose from including live entertainment, food trucks, a carnival, and an outdoor expo. New to this year is a downtown sidewalk sale with a street trolley driving attendees from downtown to the park. The city organizes this event every year to bring families together within the community.

“Our slogan is “We Love It Here” and it’s just a family friendly community and we just have brought that to the park. We’re just really excited. We want to see families out here enjoying each other, enjoying the live music, enjoying the free atmosphere.” Erin Turner, Community Development Coordinator

The Cruise-A-Palooza will pick back up Saturday at 10 am and go until 10 pm with a firework show to end the festivities.