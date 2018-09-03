New Eating Disorder Clinic Opening

A local health center has opened a new eating disorders clinic.

Freeman Health System’s Ozark Center has opened Reconnect Eating Disorders Clinic.

Specializing in anorexia, bulimia and binge eating as well as other conditions, this center will be the first and only of it’s kind in the area.

Freeman Health System says 30 million people suffer from eating disorders in the united states and only 10 percent get the treatment they need.

The team at the Reconnect Eating Disorders Clinic will be made up of multiple medical professionals all specializing in knowledge related to eating disorders.

