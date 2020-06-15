New driving surfaces in Benton County

News

by: Deja Bickham

Posted:

BENTON COUNTY — Drivers can expect one-lane traffic and occasional delays when a project to resurface sections of routes B, M and BB in Benton County begins Monday.

All routes will receive new asphalt driving surfaces and new pavement striping.

Route BB – beginning at Route 65 North of Warsaw, traveling east approximately 16 miles to Waterview Drive near the Osage River.

Route B – from Route 52 in Cole Camp, traveling south approximately 16 miles to a point South of Benton County Route H near the Osage River.

Route M – beginning at Hastain Avenue near the Osage River, moving south approximately 10 miles to Missouri Route 7.

