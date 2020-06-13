New display at Baxter Springs Historical Museum

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A new miniature display is the latest exhibit at the Baxter Springs Historical Museum.

These figurines are made of peach pitts and a part of the exhibit called “Pitt Pets”.

Four states native Duane M. Lee made more than 10,000 of these figures during his lifetime.

Many of which he gave to travelers going through town on Route 66.

The museum is hoping this display will encourage others to share where these figures ended up.

Mary Billington, Baxter Springs Historical Museum, says, “He would spend time at Riverton at the Marsh Arch Rainbow Bridge, and greet guests from all over the world. So, we know these have traveled quite a bit, and it would be kind of fun to see where some of them have been, since they left Cherokee County. So, we put them on our Facebook to share with everybody, and we hope that we’ll get a few replies on where some of these ended up.”

Lee designed these peach pitts from anything to animals, a chiefs helmet, and the three wise men.

They will be on display at the museum until August.