New Director taking the reins at the Joplin Health Department

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new Director is taking over the reins at the Joplin Health Department.

Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Director, said, “This is 2020, so what’s normal, right?”

For Ryan Talken – it’s a new normal as the new Director of the Joplin Health Department.

He’s handled a wide range of responsibilities, starting with the coronavirus response.

Talken says that focus won’t change.

“Covid is front and center our efforts our focus there continue to stay focused there.”

Talken has been with the Joplin Health Department for 16 years, many of those at the second in command under now Assistant City Manager Dan Pekarek.

“Watched Dan’s leadership thru tornadoes, ice storms, and outbreaks of disease. Animal control issues, staffing.”

Talken has also held health related jobs with the state and in the public sector.

And he’s even filled in as the Joplin Health Director much of 2019 into 2020.

Dan Pekarek, Joplin Assistant City Manager, said, “Ryan acted as the Acting Health Director during that entire year so he’s essentially ran the department for most of the last year. So he has just a wealth of experience that he brings to the table.”