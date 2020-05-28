New digital sign reminding drivers to watch their speed in Joplin neighborhoods

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new digital sign is reminding drivers to watch their speed in Joplin neighborhoods.

Joplin Police placed the sign near the intersection of Campbell Parkway and St. Louis Avenue.

The posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour, but not every car on the road is paying attention.

While the sign doesn’t identify individual vehicles, it will keep a log of just how fast traffic is moving, including top speeds at the site.

JPD Capt. Nick Jimenez, said, “The slowest times logged, so we can articulate what the needs of the community are, what the needs of traffic unit are to help rise that traffic safety.”

The sign was paid by for a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation project called The Blueprint for Highway Safety.