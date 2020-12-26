New diesel shop to open in Parsons

PARSONS, Ks. — Southeast Kansas will soon have a new place to fix their trucks on the highway.

Construction has been completed on Parsons Freightliner diesel mechanic shop. The new facility in Flynn Industrial Park in Parsons will allow quick access from US Highway 59 for truck repairs. Developers hope this will help reduce the costs of repairing a truck if it breaks down in Southeast Kansas on the highway.

Jim Zaleski, Parsons Economic Development Director, said, “In the past if a truck had broke down they had to run two guys with two vehicles to the broken down truck and a return vehicle over to Joplin, that’s an hour each way, it can become very costly before even start discussing the cost of fixing a truck.”

The projected opening date has not been decided but the goal is to open it in early 2021.