New details released in suspicious death

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Kansas law enforcement release new details about a suspicious death investigation connected to Crawford County.

Late last Wednesday, deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a body at 111 South Kansas in Arcadia.

They made contact with 37-year-old Nicholas Adam Carrillo, who allowed them to search the property. That’s when they found a body in the backyard. Carillo fled the area.

He was found Friday evening in Arcadia and booked into the Crawford County Jail, where he’s being held on charges of criminal desecration of a body, possession of drugs, and interference with law enforcement.

His bond is $15,000. Authorities say the body is a man reported missing to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and investigators believe the death happened in Kansas City.