News

New CVB Director Welcomed in Carthage

By:

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 09:06 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 09:06 PM CDT

CARTHAGE, Mo. - A local community officially welcomes the new leader of it's Convention and Visitor's Bureau.
On Thursday, Carthage held a meet and greet for Niki Cloud, who is the new executive director of that organization.

She's officially been on the job for a few days.
Cloud has lived in Carthage for nearly 18 years and says she understands how important of a role her position can mean to the local economy.

Niki Cloud, Executive Director, Carthage Convention & Visitor's Bureau says,
"Travel and tourism to the state of Missouri in general is a very big revenue for our state, um here in Carthage with the events we have, Marian Days, Maple Leaf so on and so fourth, it's a big part of our community and who doesn't want to do something that's fun?

Cloud says her first few days on the job have been a real whirlwind, but she thinks she should be able to hit the ground running since she already knows so many people in Carthage.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center