New CVB Director Welcomed in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. - A local community officially welcomes the new leader of it's Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

On Thursday, Carthage held a meet and greet for Niki Cloud, who is the new executive director of that organization.

She's officially been on the job for a few days.

Cloud has lived in Carthage for nearly 18 years and says she understands how important of a role her position can mean to the local economy.

Niki Cloud, Executive Director, Carthage Convention & Visitor's Bureau says,

"Travel and tourism to the state of Missouri in general is a very big revenue for our state, um here in Carthage with the events we have, Marian Days, Maple Leaf so on and so fourth, it's a big part of our community and who doesn't want to do something that's fun?

Cloud says her first few days on the job have been a real whirlwind, but she thinks she should be able to hit the ground running since she already knows so many people in Carthage.

