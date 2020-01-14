New custom plate coming to Kansas

by: Lauren Johnson

KANSAS — Kansas drivers can expect to see new license plates hitting the road this year.

Beginning on January 15th, a new personalized license plate design will be unveiled, donning wind turbines against a Kansas sunrise.

The plate is called Powering The Future and it serves as a reminder of the sunflower state’s history of using natural energy.

The plate costs $45.50.

And, you can place an order at your County’s Treasurer’s Office.

Bring your current registration receipt, photo ID, and proof of insurance.

