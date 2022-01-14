New COVID-19 testing site opens in Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. — More and more COVID testing sites are opening up on a weekly basis across the Four States.

One of which is in Webb City.

Sami Johnson is the HR Director for Ivy Medical, which opened in that community last week. She says business started out slow but has picked up in a big way this week.

“Yesterday we got it a little under control. We did about 300 tests. We’re bringing in more staff so that’s going to speed up the process a little bit as well. I think total we’ve done about a thousand in this area so far,” said Johnson.

The testing site is located at 115 North Madison and will not be open tomorrow due to the weather, but will reopen Monday at 9 AM.