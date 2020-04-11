New construction being done at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is experiencing growing pains.

Construction is in full swing at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri in Joplin.

The current facility is 22,000 square feet, but the expansion will add an additional 13,000 square feet when it’s finished.

Rhonda Gorham says there is construction work going on outside behind the current building, as well as gutting and remodeling on the inside.

Rhonda Gorhan, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, says, “So, it’s going to be a very large building. We’re getting a new teen center, a new kitchen, and about 10 programs areas when we’re done. Currently, we have four plus our gyms so we’ll have 10 plus our gyms.”

She says the entire project is scheduled to be finished in late fall.