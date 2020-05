OKLAHOMA — There are three new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and Delaware Counties in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Ottawa County has one new case bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 34.

Delaware County has two new cases bringing their total cases to 95.

No new cases have been reported in Craig County which remains at 13 cases.

Statewide, there are 151 new cases reported since Friday.