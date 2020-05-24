New community building being built after a 2017 tornado

GOODMAN, Mo. — The city of Goodman has a new community building.

A tornado back in April of 2017 completely wiped out the structure.

It has since been rebuilt and now city leaders are looking to make some new additions to the surrounding area.

They want to put in a park that would allow more families and members of the community to enjoy it.

Mayor J.R. Fisher says they want to make good decisions and re-invest money back into the community

J.R. Fisher, Mayor, Goodman, says, “‘We just want to keep up the good work. We had the opportunity and if we did not jump on this opportunity, when would we have ever taken $75,000 out of general fund to put the building back. We probably wouldn’t. Or the $60,000 to put in the park, we probably wouldn’t. So, the opportunity is here. Make the best of it, and re-invest back in our community.”

Fisher says he looks forward to seeing this project come to life.