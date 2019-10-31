New Columbus bicycle playground set to be finished by 2020

COLUMBUS, Kan.–A new park is set to be constructed in a Southeast Kansas town by the end of the year.

Columbus city staff will be working with the American Ramp Company to build a bicycle playground and pump track at Reeves Park. The project will be funded by both private donations and park fund reserves.

The playground will feature artwork, a rock garden and plenty of obstacles for bikes, scooters and skateboards to ride through.

Construction on the park is set to begin next month and is scheduled to be completed by Christmas.