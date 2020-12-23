New coffee shop comes to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new coffee shop is being built, but if you blink, you might miss it’s construction.

7Brew coffee installed their new coffee shop on Range line, just South of 32nd Street Tuesday. The building was shipped to Joplin in two parts after being constructed in Northwest Arkansas. This way of building was done so the construction wouldn’t be delayed due to weather.

Lisa Crumes, 7Brew Coffee Co-Founder, said, “We had a truck and a crane go pick it up from our headquarters and it is en route today to be set down on the foundation and everybody that went to work at 8 o’clock this morning, when they come back, they’re gonna see a building all of a sudden here.”

This will be the first location for the company outside of Arkansas. The driveway around the shop is still under construction, but the location should be operational by the middle of January.