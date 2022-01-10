New city manager officially takes office in Fort Scott

PITTSBURG, Ks. -- Renovations are underway on the inside of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce office building.

They are creating a new tourist information center and more office space for both chamber of commerce and Crawford County Convention and Visitor's Bureau employees.

Improvements will also include a technology upgrade to help local businesses host hybrid or virtual meetings.

"We'll have some technology that will be available that they will be able to use that's seamless, but it will be a much better welcome for those who are new to our community. Maybe economic development prospects that are interested in investing in this community, so we're really excited about it," says Blake Benson, Pittsburg Area Chamber President.

Renovations are expected to be completed by March, after that the chamber will start on exterior renovations for the building.