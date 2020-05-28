New Christian school looking forward to first year in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — While many schools across Missouri still face uncertainty surrounding the next school year, a new school says they are looking forward to their first school year in Joplin.

Gloria Deo, a private Christian academy based out of Springfield is opening a Joplin campus in the fall.

The school will offer grades K through 6th and will be housed at Calvary Baptist Church.

Administrators say they offer a university style education, partnering with parents to oversee their child’s education.

Students attend classes 2 days a week, with parents reinforcing learning at home the remaining 3 days.

Erin Loutzenhiser, Gloria Deo Academy, Joplin Campus Administrator, said , “The school is university style. It’s very unique, it’s combines the classical Christian academy with home school. So it just provides a unique opportunity for families that are looking for kind of a hybrid of home school and yet where the child attends classes as well.”

Right now Gloria Deo will only offer K through 6th grade, but they will implement upper grades in the future.

