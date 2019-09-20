New charges filed immediately after sentencing

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Four new charges are brought out against a man, just convicted yesterday for his role in a deputy-involved shooting.

On Thursday a judge sentenced 45-year-old E.F. Fitchpatrick Jr. to the maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

But right after his trial, the court unsealed a federal endictment that was returned by a grand jury.

New charges include discharging a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime; unlawful possession of a firearm; and conspiracy to distribute meth.

The charges involving a firearm are tied to March of 2017.

That’s when Fitchpatrick was accused of shooting Nolan Murray, while the deputy was serving a drug search warrant at a Joplin motel.

A McDonald County jury found Fitchpatrick not guilty of that crime in July.

In a separate court hearing, Fitchpatrick pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to the case.