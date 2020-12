SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A new cement plant will soon be coming to Southeast Kansas.

The city of Parsons has approved the sale of six acres of undeveloped land for a new cement plant. The plant will be in Flynn Industrial Park and will take advantage of the neighborhood revitalization program.

This program was designed to give a 10-year tax abatement to projects the city believes adds value to the land. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021.