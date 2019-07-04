New CDC study shows local group with highest suicide rate in nation

QUAPAW, Okla. – One local group is at the top of a new CDC study released on suicide rates in the nation.

The study analyzed groups of people from 1999 to 2017 and found the American Indians had the highest number of suicides during that time frame. Tribal communities are feeling the burden of these statistics, so they are starting to take action.

Quapaw Nation has received a Native Connections Grant to cater to youth in their community. They will conduct community interviews assessing systems already in place including health facilities people have access to. Members will then come up with strategic plans they can implement to combat the issue. They say some of the issues plaguing the community is many not knowing how to addresses the tough topic of suicide.

“The statistics of Native Americans living below poverty lines. Not living in areas that have as much resources. Especially for the kids who are living on the reservation in our countries they don’t have the resources we may have in the urban communities.” Billie Burtrum, Quapaw Nation Program Manager

Burtrum adds intergenerational trauma with parents not teaching kids how to properly handle issues plays a factor as well. Several meetings will be held to get the Youth Suicide Prevention Program moving forward