New CDC guidelines

The CDC is updating its guidance on what is considered a close contact for Covid-19 patients.

The new definition says that if you are within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes total throughout a 24 hour period you are considered a close contact.

The previous definition was someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 consecutive minutes.

Medical experts say this clarification makes it easier to nail down who is a close contact.

It also further shows that the coronavirus is truly an airborne illness so social distancing is very important.

Dr. Gary Berner, Chief Medical Office, Community Clinic, says, “Keep it simple, it’s not so much focus on I’ve been with somebody 15 minutes or 17 minutes… But that i need to keep the distance and i need to be in a mask.”

Dr. Berner recommends more video calls, meeting up outdoors and limiting person to person contact.