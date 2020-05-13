New CBD processing facility could be coming to Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — City leaders in Pittsburg considered funding on Tuesday night’s agenda that would begin the early stages of a new CBD post-processing lab in town. But, the request was returned after complications stemming from an Economic Advisory Committee meeting.

Colby Terlip, owner of Sunflower Hemp Company, presented to the city commission a request for $110,000 in grant funding through the city’s Revolving Loan Fund. The money would be used to pay for fire equipment that would get a 20,000 square-foot building in the city’s industrial park up to code.

About the Facility

Once a hemp plant is harvested, its chemicals will then be extracted to make products like rope, shampoo, and candles. One of those extracted chemicals is CBD, which can be used to treat a number of health conditions including pain, anxiety, depression, and acne.

But, before the final product hits the shelf, chemical extracts must first be refined — which is where this company comes into play. Sunflower Hemp Co. has invested $1 million to renovate the building into a post-processing facility that will manufacture three ingredients captured in the refining process:

Full Spectrum

T- Free Broad Spectrum Distillate

Isolate.

These ingredients will be sold in bulk to white-label manufactures, who will then use them to produce shelved CBD products, including gummies, bath bombs, and oil.

Under federal law, the growth, harvest, refinement, and sale of the hemp plant is completely legal. The plant has a THC context less than 0.3%, which separates it from marijuana.

Terlip, a Frontenac native, says that Pittsburg was ideal for the facility because it not only can be an asset to companies nationally, but even to those in Southeast Kansas looking to get into the hemp industry.

“We’re trying to build a community around our business and help anybody else in the area that wants to get into the industry,” Terlip told the commission.

The Decision

Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President was present at the meeting to brief the commission on the stance of the city’s Economic Advisory Committee.

According to Benson, with social gatherings being limited under Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order, committee meetings have been challenging with means of communication. Questions of the product’s morality also came into play, and the committee saw it best to leave the decision up to the commission.

Benson did add that Phase II of Kansas’ Reopening Plan could soon come into play, making it easier for the committee to discuss the funding request. Commissioners agreed that the request should come back to the committee before moving forward with any decisions.