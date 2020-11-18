New Caps program teaches Neosho High School students about entrepreneurship

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho High School students are learning ways new ways to be an entrepreneur through the New Caps program.

Anderson Kephart, 11th grade, said, “New Caps has been really beneficial cause it gives me ton of insight with all the possible careers I can do as a entrepreneur.”

New Caps helps students earn college credit by working with local businesses in Neosho, interacting with professionals, and getting real world experience.

“And helps me build several relationships with the businesses here in Neosho so I can learn and build relationships so later on when I’m trying to meet with them they already know who they are and they know who I am.”

The Show Me The Money Workshop is a way for students to learn different methods of managing money like an entrepreneur would.

Kelly Lay, New Caps Program Director, said “It is very important that our students learn these skills. We find a lot of people that are in business for themselves whether they be in health care or in general business that have really not taken the time to understand what being a entrepreneur is and what it takes.”

The event isn’t just for business students — those interested in nursing and technology majors can also benefit from the experience.

Amber Mutz 11th grade, said, “It’s just going to help me like open my own practice and just find like, just do different things like that. My uncle is a pharmacist and he kinda like helped me want to become something in the medical field and so it’s just really cool because he did a lot and now he runs his own pharmacy and it’s just really cool seeing that and he just pushing me to do my best.”

Guest speakers at the workshop ranged from the Director of Entrepreneurship at Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, the Director of Entrepreneurial Development with the Northwest Arkansas Council, and the Executive Vice President and Loan Manager for Arvest Bank.