New Caps helping students develop technical skills

NEOSHO, Mo. — A new program at Neosho High School is helping students find their future careers before they graduate.

The program launched this Fall and it allows juniors and seniors develop professional and technical skills to in the work force. They will have the connections to possibly start their career right after high school.

Kelly Lay, New Caps Program Director, said, “Our goal is to vet out what they don’t like, so that they don’t spend time in college doing multiple courses or working in multiple businesses under fields that they truly don’t have any interest to but didn’t know without any experience.”

New Caps is a program allowing students to shadow thirty local businesses or health care professionals in the Neosho community. Students that are interested in health care, they can shadow 3 days a week at Freeman Neosho with the radiology, emergency, lab, and other medical departments.

Harrison Slinkrad, 11th Grade, said, “It’s great because I’ve always wanted to be involved with the health care just anything involved with health care I wasn’t sure what I wanted specifically so I just think it’s great because we have a multiple multiple like cycles of who we get to watch and we we get to shadow so I think it’s just important that we have multiple people that we get to watch to help us figure out what we want to do.”

Students that want to work with business partners can attend work shops, meet guest speakers and how they achieved their goals, and learn about new opportunities in the community.

Christian Garcia, 11th Grade, said, “Well I met Jeff Jones from the Clay Club and I thought he was a really interesting person because the way he brought his passion to the business and how he is able to expand it after having no experience in business.”

Instructors hope students can find their future careers before they graduate high school.

Chris Fenske, New Caps Instructor, said, “It takes so many years for them to find their passion and so our goal is to help them find that passion early on and to eliminate some of those careers that they might be interested in so when they graduate high school they can hit the ground running towards a career that they’re very passionate about.”

The program is aimed for juniors and seniors, but if you are a freshman or sophomore you can apply for next year. School leaders say it’s a great opportunity for students to get their foot in the door.