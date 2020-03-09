New building for demolished Miami church almost complete

MIAMI, Okla. — Its been a year since a historic church in Miami was torn down and now renovations to its new building is nearly complete.

Grace Church is building a new activity center and it is roughly 70 percent finished with construction.

Monday, the city will put in a new water meter then they will begin putting in heat, air, and plumbing before sheet-rocking can begin.

The facility will house classroom buildings, a basketball court and more.

It will also be used for congregation events.

This new construction comes after the 60,000 square foot facility was condemned for mold remediation and asbestes removal.

Phil Shyers, Pastor of Grace Church, says, “We try to be community oriented, so this will be a facility that we’ve really missed. We’ve missed having the ability to hold civic events or to be helpful in whatever the community needs. [There were] a lot of times the gym was used on rain days for youth basketball teams.”

Construction at the new building is expected to be complete in the next few months.