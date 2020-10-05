New bridge links MSSU and Northpark Mall

JOPLIN, Mo.– After a decade in the planning phase, a bridge linking the MSSU campus with the mall theater is nearly complete. MSSU Construction Manager Bob Harrington says the finishing touches are being put on a bridge that spans Turkey Creek in between the school’s campus and the mall theater.

With the bridge in place, Harrington says students, faculty and staff can walk on a trail that starts behind Reynolds Hall and ends up in the parking lot of the theater and ultimately to Northpark Mall.

Bob Harrington, MSSU Construction Manager, said, “We’ll have an LED solar lighting kind of a dual wattage situation where it will be a constant light with a motion detector and as somebody walks up to it, it will get much brighter so we’re trying to make it as safe as possible for our students, faculty staff, whomever be able to use it all hours.”

Harrington says the university had to clear out a lot of brush on it’s side of the structure and he says the city of Joplin had to do the same thing when they put in a new sewer line. He says MSSU will maintain both sides of the bridge once the whole project is complete.