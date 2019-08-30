New Branson attraction plans to open Friday

The general manager says it’s different than anything else Branson has to offer.

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR10) — A Branson attraction is making a branding change to give you a better idea of what it has to offer.

The “National Enquirer Live” is set to open in Branson. Now the company is opening an attraction called “Behind the Lens.”

The general manager calls it “technology-driven fun,” and says it’s different than anything else Branson has to offer.

The website for “Beyond the Lens” promises an exploration of pop culture, through interactive games and exhibits.

General manager Renee Johnson says the change came after “National Enquirer Live” opened in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“What we found, as we opened Pigeon Forge, is that there was a real disconnect between what people expected to see when they stepped in, and what they thought they were going to see on the street.” Johnson said.

“Beyond the Lens” will offer a sneak peek this Friday and will open to everyone this weekend.