New book binding exhibit comes to Joplin Public Library

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new exhibit is on display at the Joplin Public Library. Library guests can see the art of bookbinding.

The display gives you an inside look at how Sullivan Book Arts creates and restores books.

You can learn how books are made by hand. The display also features tools book makers use.

Jill Sullivan, Executive Director of Post Art Library, said, “You would take paper and fold the paper into what’s called signatures. And then sew the signatures together into what’s called book blocks. And those are the first steps of making a book. I think its somewhat of a lost art.”

The display is at the Joplin Public Library until November 15.