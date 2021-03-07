New bill is getting its approval from The Missouri Treasurer

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Treasurer is showing his support for a school funding bill that is making its way through the state legislature.

One bill that recently passed the house would give a portion of the educational budget to a scholarship program.

Parents could apply and the money that would typically go to their current school district would go towards sending them to a different school.

The Missouri State Treasurer, Scott Fitzpatrick, says diverting public school funding to different public or private school is beneficial because it gives students options.

Scott Fitzpatrick, Missouri State Treasurer, says, “Public schools are well funded in Missouri they’ll continue to be well funded even if this program being implemented if it were to pass the senate. It just gives students who’s education experience is not working for them another option another opportunity to change that environment and to that end its something we should really do.”

He says the funding will be capped at $50,000,000, which is less than 10% of the education budget.

Meanwhile The Joplin Board of Education is against any measures that would redirect public school funding to private schools.

On February 24 the school board decided to send a letter to legislators about the education bills that are under consideration.

The school board told legislators they want to keep local property, sales and income tax in Joplin.