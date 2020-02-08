New bill could change how police use body cameras in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA — A house bill that would require Oklahoma police officers keep body cameras on themselves at all times is getting major attention.

House Bill 3515 proposed by Oklahoma Representative Regina Goodwin could change the way officers use their body cameras.

It would require them to use their camera at all times while interacting with the public and would also make sure officers cannot erase or try to make changes to any video recordings.

Todd Hicks, Miami Police Department, said, “We want to be transparent we want to be held accountable”

Miami Interim Police Chief Todd Hicks is in favor of the use of body cameras on officers.

However, he believes all interactions should not have to be recorded.

“You know I don’t think so at all times because their is a lot of positive interaction out there why does their need to be a recording of that.”

Hicks says a lot of the issues with recording all activity with the pubic, is due to the high costs associated with it.

“Initial startup with the camera system, on the body camera system and in the car is over $100,000 and then we find out on the back end of this just to maintain the videos the discovery issues it takes a full time person.”

Some community members believe it doesn’t hurt to have that extra precaution.

JJ Freeman, Miami Resident, said, “Think that we have a lot of wonderful officers especially in Miami they are fantastically kind to everyone. But there are times I have been in bigger cities where I have seen officers that didn’t have body cameras that took advantage of well its your word against mine.”

If the bill becomes a law police departments that do not already own body cameras would not be impacted.

And if approved by the state legislature the law would start being implemented November 1st.