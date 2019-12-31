New bill aims to help mothers experiencing postpartum depression

MISSOURI — Postpartum depression and saving new mother’s lives is the focus of a pre-filed bill in Missouri.

The Postpartum Depression Care Act will detect and treat postpartum depression to prevent death among new mothers.

Representative Jill Schupp pre-filed the bill this week.

The act will offer voluntary screening and get treatment for women who experience depression after their pregnancy.

According to the Freeman Ozark Center in Joplin, about 80% of women experience Baby Blues after giving birth.

Examples of this are cry spells, emptiness, and suicidal thoughts.

Dell Camp, Ozark Center, Chief Clinical Officer, said, “In the postpartum time period, suicide is the second leading cause of death. It is actually amazing that most people don’t realize that it is that common. “

If it passes it would go into effect in August 2020.