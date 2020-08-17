New art exhibit on display at Spiva Center for the Arts

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s still time for you to embark on a journey to explore an intriguing art exhibit showcased locally.

Local artist Steve Head’s new exhibit, “Family Secrets” is currently on display at Spiva Center for the Arts.

Head says many us of bear inward scars and sometimes unhealed spiritual wounds that often go unseen by the rest of the world.

Many of the visual expressions in the exhibit are from the artists own family history and personal experiences.

This storytelling art is a collection of pieces that take you through a myriad of emotions, from shame, to emptiness, to redemption.

Steve Head, Artist, says, “I just hope people feel comfortable after they experience the exhibit, feel comfortable telling their stories. Everybody has a story. I think all of us have an inner child inside that at some point living in this world gets hurt. And that kind of woundedness, I think people can look at my exhibit and reflect on their own inner child and their own little inner child’s woundedness.”

The exhibit is on display in the regional gallery now until October 10.