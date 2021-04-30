New Apple iOS update bolsters user privacy

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you don’t like the idea of tech companies tracking where you go and what you do online, a new Apple update is for you.

John Motazedi, SNC Squared, said, “A lot of vendors out there are making substantial amounts of profit from being able to track the users.”

If they know where you’ve been online, it could make it easier to market products for future purchase.

“Apple has made a decision that, that is probably not good for the benefit of the general consumer. So with the newest version of their iOS app 14.5 They’ve now put options to disable and give more access to the end user to stop tracking and allowing tracking apps to track the individual users locations, and their habits”

Experts say many users underestimated how much of their personal information is being gathered.

“So they’re tracking where you’re going and tracking what you’re seeing, they might be tracking other information out of other apps.”

So The iOS 14.5 update gives users far more control than they’ve had in the past.

“There was always an option to allow application access but this makes it more detailed, more ingrained to actually go in on a per app basis, and literally turn on or off what you expect to see.”