Construction to an Altamont intersection is set to make the area safer for motorists.

The city and KDOT plan to build a roundabout at the intersection of US 59 and US 160.

The decision comes after careful review of vehicle accident records at the intersection. The addition of the roundabout will ensure the safety of those travelling through the area.

The $3 million project is set to completed by late summer of 2020. Those funds are provided by KDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.