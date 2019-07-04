New alert service to protect emergency responders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Move over and slow down.

That is something that some drivers forget on the highway- and it has caused several accidents.

KDOT and Kansas Highway Patrol are using a new alert system to let you know when there is a stalled vehicle or accident, so that you can take action.

It is called the HAAS alert, used through the Waze application.

It is installed in 19 KHP Motorist Assist vehicles throughout the state.

It is an app designed to protect you and the Motorist Assist driver.

It starts with a call to Motorist Assist crews for help.

With the flip of a switch, the emergency lights go on.

Once that happens, drivers who have the Waze app receive this.

“So, it’s telling us in .4 miles on Tigua Street there’s an emergency vehicle,” said Trooper Chad Crittendon, as he used the app.

The alert gives you a chance to decide what to do.

“Traffic congestion, you need to be prepared to slow down or even take an alternate route,” said Crittendon.

When Crittendon received the alert on Tigua Street, he made the decision to slow down.

Because often in these situations, distracted drivers do not.

“It’s unfortunate, but fairly common the cars are struck on the side of the highway, that are either stalled or KDOT maintenance vehicles,” said Tom Hein, public information officer for KDOT.

Motorist Assist technician Samm McClure knows the dangers all too well, while doing traffic control for stranded drivers.

“He rear-ended a lady and she got pushed into my- the back end of my truck sideways,” she said.

That was just one of four times her vehicle has been hit.

With the new alert, she and others with KHP think these situations can be prevented.

“This is to assist people, not to take their time and attention off of the roadway,” said Crittendon.

Groups behind the pilot program say they hope this app can be used in other emergency vehicles in the future.