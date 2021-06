JOPLIN, MO – New flights are taking off at the Joplin Regional Airport.

SkyWest Airlines launched flights to Chicago, Houston, and Denver today.

The air service operates through United Express, using airplanes with a 50 sear capacity.

SkyWest was chosen through the federal “Essential Air Service” or EAS Program to replace previous flights to Dallas through American Eagle Airlines.

The contract starts today and runs through 2024.