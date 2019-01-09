New agreement brings Chicago flights to Joplin Regional Airport

For most local residents, flights to Chicago sound like a new, easy way to get to the north for vacation. But for businesses in Joplin, it's much more.

This new air service agreement between Joplin Regional Airport and American Airlines could mean saving money and time for the flyers wanting to go north, especially for business travel. The Joplin airport gets more out-of-state travelers coming into the facility than local travel which makes it a destination airport, and he's saying it's mostly due to the steady stream of company employees coming into the city.

"Two thirds of the travelers that come through this facility actually come from somewhere else. They're on the East or West coast or they're doing business with somebody locally,” says Steve Stockam, Joplin Regional Airport Manager.

The Joplin Regional Airport sees a steady stream of travelers throughout the year. But most are coming into the city for business.

"People are wanting to do business with our community whether it's with vendors or investors,” says Toby Teeter, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President.

"Understanding and knowing that people from around the country are trying to get to Joplin is very encouraging for our economic development,” says Steve Stockam.

So when Joplin airport officials announced the possibility for flights to and from Chicago --- businesses were willing to back the decision.

"We have about 20 businesses that have actually pledged cash towards Chicago air service making it happen,” says Toby Teeter.

These Chicago flights will not only allow another route of transportation out of Joplin, but it will be more cost efficient for business travelers, especially those needing a connecting flight to the east.

"You'd be surprised at how many Joplin area businesses have very heavy air needs towards that direction. This is not just about Chicago. This is what's beyond Chicago. Chicago links us to the North United States, Canada, and Europe,” says Teeter.

The Chamber of Commerce has almost raised the $200 thousand dollar goal to help fund the air service to Chicago through local businesses.

The Chicago flights will begin at the beginning of June, and the airport manager says flights should be able to be completed schedule with fares by Monday. But there is a proposed flight schedule to and from Chicago.