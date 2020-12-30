New addition to Wildcat Glades being constructed

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new cottage is being built by the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

The Wildcat Glades Education Cottage will be used for birthday parties and small events, like fundraisers. It will include new cabinets, sinks to wash paint brushes, storage space for education materials and more.

Lauren Copple – Wildcat Glades Friends Group Naturals Program Coordinator, said, “At one point this year we had that whole thing looking like the inside of a cave, and we’d like to use that again, so we have some storage space coming in there.”

The cottage will be finished in January.