New addition to Columbus Fire Department

COLUMBUS, Kan. – A new addition to the Columbus Fire Department will keep residents in good hands for years to come.

The department recently received a new engine that will have the capabilities to go out on fire, rescue and medical calls. This new addition was greatly needed after one of their engines was damaged back in May of 2018. The Columbus Fire Department services more than 200 square miles, and being able to have all the tools they need on one truck makes their job a little bit easier.

“It’s pretty easy for us to get 15 or 20 miles from town responding to car wreck that has been changed or upgraded to a car fire now. And we just like the idea of having water on our rescue unit in case that happens again to us.” Steven Burton, Columbus Fire Dept.

This new truck cost about $450,000 and they are hoping to get the new vehicle out on a call in the coming weeks. And they are also expecting a new ladder truck delivery soon as well.