New addition opens soon in Block22, grand opening for entire project next month

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The newest addition to Block22 is set to open soon, just in time for the entire project’s grand opening next month.

All the equipment is getting moved into Toast, which is the new eatery at 4th and Broadway in Pittsburg. It’s one of several shops that have recently opened, or will open, in four redeveloped buildings on that downtown corner, known as Block22. It will feature toast plates, but also soups, salads, and appetizers, as well as Kansas brews and wine.

The owners are no strangers to the restaurant business though, they’ve been running Sweet Designs Cakery a block away for the past 10 years.

“We wanted to expand the cake shop and a part of that was looking at providing a food menu with it, and this opportunity came about and we jumped on it.” Heather Horton, Toast Co-Owner

“We’re really focusing on building a true ecosystem here to support innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic and community growth, to really support the notion of a thriving Pittsburg, and a real, true, quality of place here in Pittsburg, Kansas.” Dr. Shawn Naccarato, PSU Chief Strategy Officer

Block22 also features housing and entrepreneur space.

The grand opening for the entire development of Block22 is set for September 12th.