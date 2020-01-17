New $20 million worth of housing coming to MSSU

JOPLIN, Mo. — Construction is underway on a 20 million dollar housing project on a Joplin campus.

MSSU students will be getting a new option for on campus housing.

Construction is underway for the future Lion Village, starting with a series of underground piers.

Rob Yust, MSSU VP Business Affairs, said, “They’re going to put the grade beams in on the piers that are already being drilled – so they’ll just keep going along until they get to the whole where all the piers are drilled and they’re able to bring the building up out of the ground.”

The MSSU Board of Governors got an update on building plans, which will be split between normal dorm rooms and something a little different.

“There’s a mix of housing. There’s suite units that will have four individuals in it and uh there’s traditional style housing units.”

The group also approved the addition of four new certificates to be offered on campus including autism ABA training, political communication, fire fighter and advanced EMT.

Dr. Paula Carson, MSSU VP Academic Affairs, said, “In larger urban areas and smaller towns, even where there’s volunteers we’re being asked more and more to offer this credential.”

They also voted to drop two majors: a Bachelors of Science in Economics and another in Business Administration, citing low enrollment.

In other business, the Board of Governors continues the search for a new president to serve after the retirement of Dr. Alan Marble.

An advisory committee has started meeting.

Marble retires this summer.