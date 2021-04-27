Nevada YMCA makes a splash

NEVADA, Mo. — With Summer around the corner, Vernon County kids are making a splash.

Osage Prairie YMCA in Nevada welcomed second graders in Vernon County to the facility to learn water safety tips through their make a splash program. All kids get four, one hour sessions. They focus on life saving skills, getting kids to swim 25 yards, tread water, float on their back and getting them comfortable with their head under water.

Jeffrey Snyder – Osage Prairie YMCA C.E.O., said, “This is just an opportunity to get those kids that otherwise really have very little experience around the water. Some kids just don’t have the same access as other kids. So, working through the school, we’re able to get all second graders, and doing this every year we’re able to get just about every kid in Vernon county as they age through the school systems.”

Snyder adds that kids do a pre-test, and post-test when they finish the program.