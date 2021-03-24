Nevada working to tear down dilapidated homes

NEVADA, Mo. — Many houses in Nevada are run down and burnt to a crisp, creating unlikeable scenery. See reactions from the community and what the city is doing about it.

Mayor George Knox, said, “It’s a shame when people go around on their own looking and see we have so many derelict houses.”

With many burnt down houses in the area, it makes a new Nevada resident consider leaving.

Jimmie Lane – Nevada Resident, said, “I don’t want to look at that the whole time while I’m here, it makes me want to move to a nicer place.”

Along with nearly wanting to pick up his bags and head somewhere else, Jimmie Lane adds it’s not a good look for potential movers to Nevada

“I think it can be bad for the city because people aren’t gonna want to move to a town that’s ran down for one, and for two we are far from the big cities, you know an hour in each direction to get to the major cities, so people aren’t gonna want to commute from here, it’s gonna drive sales down for people to even want to move here.”

While Mayor George Knox would agree with Lane, the process doesn’t happen overnight.

“It’s such a long process to be able to do that, to get rid of a derelict home. You know it’s a whole court process. Most of the people we’ve identified don’t even live in our city, they’re an absentee landlord, so it could take up to 18 months to two years,” said Knox.

The city has taken down around 10 houses in the last year. While the mayor looks forward to getting more taken care of, he adds the process is also expensive.

“The only recourse we have, is the city takes it down, and then there’s a lien put on the property, so the property owner needs to get that cleared up before they can get clear title.”

The lien put on the property costs around $2,000. With that Knox hopes to soon have a process that makes this smoother for the future.

“What I would hope in the future is we develop a program where we can work hand in hand with these out of city people, identify the home, agree amongst us to tear it down, give the lot away or sell the lot.”