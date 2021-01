NEVADA, Mo. — The city of Nevada is partnering with the Vernon County Health Department and Nevada Regional Medical Center to notify the community when covid-19 vaccines are available.

NRMC has launched a vaccine information call number to receive updates and frequently asked questions. The number is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by live receptionists. Individuals may complete a form online to be added to the notification list.

Call center — (417) 448-2120