Nevada to host first volunteer fair to honor Martin Luther King Jr. day

NEVADA, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri town will host its first ever volunteer fair in honor of an upcoming holiday.

The Osage Prairie YMCA will be the site for the gathering in Nevada on Martin Luther King Junior day.

It’s billed as a one-stop shop, showing potential volunteers every kind of opportunity to help out in the community.

That ranges from health care and housing to pitching in at the YMCA itself.

Jeffrey Snyder, Osage Prairie YMCA: “We know a lot of people are making those type of resolutions to get involved and looking for opportunities, uh specifically on the Martin Luther King Day itself. As they want to get out and get involved, make an impact.

Lynda Jones, of Nevada, said, “This event is really important because it is an opportunity for the people to see all the variety of ways people, they can get involved in this community.”

The volunteer fair runs from 11:00 a.m. To 2:00 p.m. On Monday, January 20th at the Osage Prairie YMCA at 500 West Highland Avenue.