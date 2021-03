NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada Regional Medical Center will host a vaccine clinic Tuesday at the Nevada Community Center.

To receive one, you must meet the current phase-requirements. Shots for the Moderna Vaccine will be given from 8 a.m. to one – while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be distributed from one to 6:30.

Vaccines are by appointment only which can be made online or by calling (417) 667-3355.