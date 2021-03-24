Nevada to add street lights

NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada is looking to brighten up some streets to make them safer.

The city approved new street lights in the 2800 block of East Division Street. With no lights in the area and a developer building several new homes neighbors say the lights are needed.

The goal of adding the lights is to increase safety for those residents. Nevada Police Chief Casey Crain says before the lights go up the department will conduct a staff study.

Casey Crain – Nevada Police Chief, said, “We talked to everybody out there and it was unanimously, it was unanimous support for adding some street lights to this new development area, so I think it will be beneficial for the neighborhood, for the home owners.”

Crain adds the extra street lights will also make it safer for officer patrolling the area as well.