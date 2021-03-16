Nevada seeking solution for bird problem

NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada currently has a pigeon problem causing a mess in the city and creating a nuisance for city officials and residents. City Manager Mark Mitchell says he’s taken many phone calls from businesses and city residents regarding the pigeons. And now he’s happy to announce they have a plan in place to safely remove the birds.

Mark Mitchell – City Manager, said, “We contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation to see what options are available to us to control the pigeon population.”

After contacting the conservation department, the city of Nevada was given an idea to humanly get rid of the pigeons.

“What we found out is that we’re allowed to trap the pigeons and we are allowed to net them. So we approached people to provide those services for us, so we will begin that probably in the next week or so.”

To do this the city will be placing zones around the city.

“What the city will do is we have two pieces of property that we will put up a 10 by 10 fenced in screened area, and inside that will be feed for the pigeons, and they’ll get used to come in and eating that, and then when they flock there in congregation, we will then put a trap in.”

This is good news for people like Danielle Right because she says the pigeons don’t make for a good look for Nevada.

Danielle Right – Worlds Finance Account Specialist, said, “If you’re traveling and you come to a small town like this, I mean that wouldn’t be very appealing to the eye when you just see a bunch of birds you know on the sidewalk with their feces all over the ground.”

This isn’t the first time Nevada has had this problem. Mitchell says many years ago people in the community would come out to shoot the pigeons. He adds he hopes that doesn’t happen again.