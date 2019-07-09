Nevada road work scheduled for next week

Road work in Nevada may cause delays in traffic and nighttime lane closures.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says road work will start next Monday, July 15th, at Route 54 and Loop 49.

Asphalt work on Route 54, near Webster Street will be done.

Loop 49, south to Austin Boulevard, will also get new asphalt.

The City of Nevada is also paying $100,000 to replace concrete medians in those areas.

Drivers can expect at least one lane of traffic to be closed in each direction from 7 P.M. to 7 A.M.

If you live in the area, noise may be an issue during those hours, as crews work overnight.

All lanes of traffic will stay open during daytime hours.